PANDORA —Kevin A. Wahl, 38, of Pandora went to meet his Lord and Savior on March 26, 2020.

He was born in Lafayette, Indiana on June 22, 1981 to Richard and Terri (Eley) Wahl. After attending Pandora-Gilboa Schools he graduated in 2000.

A proud alum of Oberlin College he was a member of the Oberlin Football Team for four years. Kevin received his Master's Degree in psychology from Northern Arizona University. Many of his lifelong friendships were developed with his teammates from both high school and college. His passion for football continued as he was an assistant football coach for several schools. Kevin especially enjoyed coaching midget football.

Kevin recommitted his life to Christ and became a member of Columbus Grove Christian Church.

Kevin is survived by his parents, Terri and Richard Wahl of Pandora; two brothers, Jeff (Jennifer) Wahl of Columbus, Mark (Karou) Wahl of New Carlisle; nieces and nephews, Rachel, Allie, Emily, Noah, Joseph, and Benjamin Wahl; his maternal grandmother, Pat Eley of Bluffton, Indiana; and aunts and uncles, Cheryl (Jerry) Flack, Janet (Dennis) Hatfield, Jan Wahl, Marilyn (Raymond) Peak, Annette (Chris) Donald, Eric (Janine) Wahl and Char (Tom) Strub.

Kevin was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jack Richard Eley of Bluffton, Indiana and his paternal grandparents, Robert and Ruth Wahl of Monticello, Iowa.

A private memorial service will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Columbus Grove Christian Church with Pastor Geoffrey Eubank officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Pandora. Due to recommendations regarding public gatherings, participants will be limited to immediate family. However, a live streaming via Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook page will begin at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Columbus Grove Christian Church or to Gideon's International.

