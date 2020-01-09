LIMA — Kevin S. Woods, age 63, passed away January 8, 2020, at 7:37 am, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Kevin was born December 19, 1956, in Ft. Wayne, IN, to Raymond P. and Eleanor "Ellen" (Campbell) Woods. His father survives in Leipsic, OH and his mother preceded him in death. On October 8, 1988, he married Kathleen "Kathy" C. (France) Woods who survives in Lima.

Kevin was a graduate of Ottawa Glandorf High School and also the University of Toledo where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education. While in college he worked at the Toledo Boys Home as a counselor and social worker.Then he transferred to Lima Correctional Institution where he worked as a unit manager administrator. At the end of his career he transferred to the North Central Correctional Complex in Marion, OH where he worked as a compliance manager until he retired in 2016. With his position at the prison he had maintained a social community relationship with the American Red Cross. Kevin had attended the St. Charles Catholic Church. He was a member of the Bluffton Golf Course and he enjoyed traveling with his wife, with Gatlinburg being their favorite destination. He was also an avid OSU Football fan and he loved watching television with his dad and he will be remembered as being a dedicated dog lover.

In addition to his father and wife, Kevin is survived by 3 brothers: Gary (Susan) Woods of Ft. Wayne, IN, Doug (Linda) Woods of Jenison, MI and Keith (Sally) Woods of Centennial, CO. He was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Craig Woods.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 am at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Officiating the mass will be Fr. Kent Kaufman. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date.

Friends may call on Sunday from 2-5 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the family which will be donated to some of Kevin's favorite charities. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.