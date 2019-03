KENTON — Kikuko "Boots" Hollan, 87, died at 3:47 p.m. March 21, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger. The Rev. James Goldsmith will officiate. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and until services on Tuesday at the funeral home.