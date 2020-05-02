Kimberly Kelbel
LIMA — Kimberly Quinn Kelbel, age 49 of Lima, passed away at 4:12 p.m., Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her residence with her husband by her side. She was born January 22, 1971 in Spain to the late Gilbert and Sharon Elaine Michura Jones. On July 31, 2016 she married Jason Kelbel, who survives. Kimberly had worked in administration at St. Rita's Medical Center . She loved to shop for clothes, purses and working with makeup. Her greatest blessing was her family, she treasured family gatherings, Christmas, and her children. She will be remembered for her big heart, being a giving person who always wanted to help others. Also surviving are her children - Tyler (Sarah) Lundy of Wapakoneta; Brooke (Cody) Barbadaes of Cario; Cody (Sydney Eley) Lundy of Delphos; Madisyn Cheney of Lima; 2 grandchildren - Sage Quinn Barbadaes and Carson J. Barbadaes; one sister - Debbie Brobst of Ocean City, MD and one brother - Randy Q. Jones of Annapolis, MD. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus there are no public services planned. There will be a public celebration of Kim's life which all are encouraged to attend as soon as possible once conditions are deemed safe.

Published in The Lima News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
