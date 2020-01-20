LIMA — Kimberly D. Lones "Bug", 53, of Lima, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 7:06 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 24, 1966 in Lima, Ohio to Robert Donavon and Diana {Newman} Lones, who survive her in Lima.

Kimberly liked to play games, Facebook, spending time with her family and friends, and taking her dog Bronze for walks.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughters: Crystal Lones, Amy Lones, and Carolyn Lones, siblings: Kelly King, Roy King, and Robin Lones, grandchildren: Dakottah Hatcher, Jerzee Lones, Brooklyn Lones, and Savannah Lones, her companion Mike Smith, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother Robert "Bubba" Lones, cousin Rick Hall, and uncle Roy "Buddy" Newman.

Her family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio.

