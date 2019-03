VAN WERT — Kimberly L. Owens, 61, died at 11:08 p.m. March 14, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Friends Church, Van Wert. The Rev. Greg Rice will officiate. Burial will be in Venedocia Cemetery, Venedocia.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church.