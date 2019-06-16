WEST LIBERTY, OH. — Kimberly S. "Kimmi" Rodabaugh, 55, of West Liberty, OH passed away early Sunday morning, June 16, 2019, at Belle Spring Nursing and Rehab, Bellefontaine, OH.

Kimmi was born on May 20, 1964, in Lima, OH, a daughter of the late Sandra Arbogast Rodabaugh and Marion "Rody" Rodabaugh, who survives in Russells Point. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Linda Rodabaugh, grandparents, Marie and Gale Smith, and a nephew, Andrew Feltner.

Kimmi is also survived by her husband, Brent Roby, six siblings, Dawn Ibrahim of Reynoldsburg, OH, Alan (Patty) Rodabaugh of Wapakoneta, OH, Mark Rodabaugh of Katy, TX, Eric (Deana) Rodabaugh of Rogers, AR, Samantha (Josh) Butterfield of Cridersville, OH and Joshua (Jennifer Vombaur) Rodabaugh of Russells Point, and several nieces and nephews.

Kimmi attended Marimor School in Lima, where she played volleyball, basketball and was Homecoming Queen. She formerly worked at Fazoli's and RTC Industries in Bellefontaine. Kimmi participated in Special Olympics, enjoyed Christian music, singing karaoke and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, OSU Buckeyes and LeBron James. Kimmi was a caring individual with a colorful and bubbly personality. She was a devoted Christian who never knew a stranger.

Memorial services will be noon, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview with visitation from 11- noon.

Memorial contributions may be given in Kimmi's name to Marimor School or RTC Services.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.