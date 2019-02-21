SPENCERVILLE — Kindra D. Buchanan Kinyon passed away on February 20, 2019. On September 25, 1962 the only child of Dr. Richard Buchanan and Reah Ann (Waburton) Buchanan was born in Lima, Ohio. Her mother was rushed to the hospital in a Corvette by her father in law and she began her rush to a full and adventurous life. Regretfully, her life ended at Lima Memorial Health System after a long illness and a valiant struggle.

Kindra was a graduate of Spencerville High School, but declined college to work in her father's dental office. What started as a way to get out of school early turned into a career in dental management and laboratory technology. She worked at her father's office and by his side for over 30 years.

Kindra's greatest love was that for her daughter Ashley Snyder and her grandsons Chris Picker and Dylan Penhorwood. They survive along with her loving parents Reah and Doc.

She loved animals. Dogs, cats, rabbits, parrots, fish and horses were among her favorite things. She enjoyed fishing with her mom, dad, Ashley, and her grand kids. She was active in several sports, played numerous musical instruments in high school, and became an avid golfer. She later developed a passion for baking and loved making special dishes for her mom and friends. She didn't inherit her mother's green thumb for gardening, but she always managed to eat the first red tomato.

Friends are invited to join the family on Saturday February 23 for a celebration of her life at the Spencerville VFW from 1:00 to 3:00. Donations to the Spencerville EMS would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.

Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to [email protected]