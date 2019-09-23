KALIDA — Klara E. Frommherz, 92, of Kalida died at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at The Meadows of Kalida. She was born January 24, 1927 in Rickenbach, Germany to the late Eduard and Maria (Vogt) Frommherz.

She is survived by a nephew, Peter Schauble of Mannheim Germany; a niece, Maria Albiez of Happinger-Dachsberg, Germany; and a godson, Steve DeVita of Virginia. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Alphonse and Joseph Frommherz and her sister, Hildegard Schauble.

Klara came to the United States as a young woman to take up duties as the parish housekeeper in Ottoville for her uncle, Msgr. J.F. Frommherz. Thereafter she served as parish housekeeper in Fort Jennings and Kalida. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida and its Rosary Altar Society.

When Klara arrived in the United States she spoke no English but through diligence and hard work, she learned and subsequently became a United States Citizen.

Klara's friends and family wish to thank the staff of The Meadows of Kalida for their loving and compassionate care of Klara.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Fr. Scott Kramer and Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Ottoville. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township. Memorials may be made to the Sorrowful Mother's Shrine in Belleview, OH.

