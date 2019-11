PIQUA — Konrad C. Modschiedler, 84, died Nov. 3, 2019, at his residence.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Chaplain James Valekis will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.