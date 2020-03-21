SPENCERVILLE — Kristie Lynn Lannan Hayhurst, 39, died Sunday evening, March 15, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born June 20, 1980 in Louisville, Ky., the daughter of Robert E. Fuson and Lisa Lannan. Her mother is deceased and her father and step-mother, Linda I. Fuson survive in Spencerville.

Also surviving are her siblings; Brandon (Becky) Lannan and their son Gabe that she was very close to and Robert Lannan and his daughter Chloe that she was very close to, both of Pineville, Ky.; Timothy (Emily) Aguirre, Thomas (Terri) Myers, Brandon (Shana) Brincefield and Miguel (Elizabeth) Fuson, all of Spencerville; 13 nieces and nephews; her grandmother Linda Belleville of Louisville, Ky. and several aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother Hettie Fuson who had raised her in Kentucky.

Kristie had been self employed in sales work. She loved caring for children.

Her family will have private services at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home of Spencerville.