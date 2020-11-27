SPENCERVILLE — Kristin Starr (Obringer) Reynolds, 47, of Spencerville, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at her residence.

Kristin was the beloved wife of Frank Reynolds and mother of Kylee, Kenzee and Kassidee. She was born to Dale and Starr (Miller) Obringer on September 18, 1973, in Lima OH.

Kristin was a 1991 graduate of Spencerville High School. She successfully completed her medical receptionist certification from Apollo Career Center in 1993. She worked in the medical field for several years before going to K & M Tire in Delphos where she was employed as a bookkeeper and met the love of her life, Frank. They were married a short time later.

In 2008, Frank and Kristin started 4-K Tire in Delphos where Kristin handled all the bookkeeping and was involved in keeping things running behind-the-scenes to create a successful business.

Frank and Kristin recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary. They were blessed with three beautiful daughters. She enjoyed cheering on her girls as they played volleyball with the Ohio Eagles Athletics, with the youngest also playing basketball. She supported them and was their biggest cheerleader. She was often seen working concessions, selling tickets, or volunteering for whatever needed doing at all the home games.

Kristin will always be remembered by her family and friends as being one of the kindest, most wonderful, caring people they have ever known.

She was a member of Marion Baptist Church in Delphos since 2005. She served in the nursery, assisted with children's ministries, and was the church Clerk. She was always willing to lend a hand where needed.

She is survived by her husband, Frank; her daughters Kylee, Kenzee and Kassidee; father Dale Obringer, mother Starr (Miller) Obringer; father-in-law Roger Reynolds; mother-in-law Frannie (Wagner) Reynolds; brother-in-law Mike Reynolds; sister-in-law Sandy (Mark) Elliott; brother-in-law Mark (Tammy) Reynolds; with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She will be greatly missed by her church family and many close friends.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Kristin's memory to the Ohio Eagles Athletics.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Marion Baptist Church, 2998 Defiance Trail, Delphos, OH, on Monday, November 30 at 5:30 pm with Pastor Greg Royston officiating. The family will receive visitors at the church before the service from 2:00-5:00 pm. An FM Transmitter (105.3 FM) will be available for those wishing to listen to the service from the church parking lot.

The family is in the care of Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, Spencerville, OH.

Condolence may be sent to…tbayliff@woh.rr.com