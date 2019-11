MIDDLE POINT — Kristina "Krissy" Renee Richey, 48, died at 1:45 p.m. Oct. 31, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Van Wert. Father Charles Obinwa will officiate. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. today at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory.