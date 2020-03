MINSTER — Kurt Michael Lammers, 87, died at 2:53 p.m. March 14, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Father Louis Schmit will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will be in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster.