1/1
Kyler Gudakunst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kyler's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DELPHOS — Kyler Martin Gudakunst was stillborn, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He is the son of Erik Gudakunst and Sarah Hershberger, who survive in Delphos.

Kyler is also survived by two brothers: Dylan Hershberger and Graylon Gudakunst; a sister: Trinley Gudakunst, all at home; paternal grandmother: Renee Gudakunst of Ottoville; maternal grandparents: Richard and Donna Creed of LaPorte, IN; aunts and uncles: Kerri (Jake) Stevens, Tara (Chad) Eickholt, and Erin (Curtis) Heitmeyer.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather: Paul Gudakunst; paternal great-grandparents: Maurice and Norma Wannemacher; maternal great-grandparents: Harold and Deloris Boyd; and a cousin: Tate Griner.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville with Father Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. In keeping within the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be held Monday 6 to 8 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.

Memorial donations may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Burial
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
16085 State Route 634
Fort Jennings, OH 45844
(419) 286-6586
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved