Kyler Gudakunst

DELPHOS — Kyler Martin Gudakunst was stillborn, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He is the son of Erik Gudakunst and Sarah Hershberger, who survive in Delphos.

Kyler is also survived by two brothers: Dylan Hershberger and Graylon Gudakunst; a sister: Trinley Gudakunst, all at home; paternal grandmother: Renee Gudakunst of Ottoville; maternal grandparents: Richard and Donna Creed of LaPorte, IN; aunts and uncles: Kerri (Jake) Stevens, Tara (Chad) Eickholt, and Erin (Curtis) Heitmeyer.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather: Paul Gudakunst; paternal great-grandparents: Maurice and Norma Wannemacher; maternal great-grandparents: Harold and Deloris Boyd; and a cousin: Tate Griner.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville with Father Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. In keeping within the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be held Monday 6 to 8 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.

Memorial donations may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com