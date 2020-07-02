KENTON — L. Ann Height, 85 of Kenton passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Kenton on January 5, 1935 to the late Joe and Ruth (Gerlach) Nagley. On October 7, 1951, she married Robert Height and he survives along with three children; Roberta (Robert) Ochier of Kenton, Roni (Beverly Burns) Height of Willis, TX and Russell (Wanda) Height of Smithfield, NC. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Teresa Williams, six grandchildren; Rob (Amy) Ochier, Ryan (Carla) Ochier, Nick (Amanda) Height, Kyle Wallace, Lindsey (Matt) Bechtel and Amanda Height, 13 great grandchildren; Jeremy, Ginny, Travis, Azlynn, Gavin, Kayla, Collin, Cameron, Carson, Lauren, Jackson, Laney, Luci and numerous nieces and nephews. Ann was preceded in death by her son, Richard Height and her sister, Juanita Ward. She was the past president of the Hardin County Homemakers, a former Cub Scout Den Leader and Girl Scout Leader. Ann was also a member of the Red Hat Society, St. Johns Evangelical Church. the VFW Auxiliary and the Kenton Elks #157. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, visiting all 50 states. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm on Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. John's Evangelical Church with Pastor Randall Forester and Amy Ochier officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am Monday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Ann to St. John's Evangelical Church or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.