LEO, Ind. — L. Edward Widmark, age 88 passed away Thursday October 31, 2019 in Leo, Indiana.

Ed was born April 15, 1931 in Lima to Lewis and Florence (McDorman) Widmark. On May 30, 1959 he married Joyce Gerig.

Ed graduated from South High School (49), Ft. Wayne Bible College (54) with a bachelor's degree in voice and piano, and from the University of Dayton with a master's degree in music education. He taught at Mountain View Bible College in Didsbury, Alberta, Canada. He worked at Duff Truck Line for 10 years. He taught music, including choir and general music, at Spencerville High School from 1967 to 1974, and at Bath Schools from 1974 to 1996 when he retired. While at Bath, he developed a keyboard lab, and had groups of bell chimers. He maintained a private piano and voice studio for many years. A lover of sacred music, he ministered in music as a choral director, pianist, and organist at Cable Road Alliance Church. In summertime, he was an avid gardener and was known for his "green thumb".

Ed is survived by his wife Joyce; daughters Angela (Scott) Davis, Brenda (David) Smarelli, and Cynthia (Chad) Siekman; 7 grandchildren: Evan (Katie) Davis, Gabe Davis, Laura Smarelli, Marissa Smarelli, Julia Smarelli, Conner Siekman, and Chloe Siekman; brother John Widmark; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded death by his parents Lewis and Florence Widmark, and sister Jeanine Davis.

Visitation and funeral will be at Cable Road Alliance Church - Lima, Ohio. Visitation Friday, November 8th; 4:00pm to 7:00pm and Funeral, November 9th at 11:00 am with 1 hour calling before the Service.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Heartland Hospice and Lima Rescue Mission.

Arrangements are handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, IN.

To sign our guest book, click on www.hshfuneralhome.com