ASHLAND — L. Jay Clevenger, 88 of Ashland passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at The University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on September 5, 1930, in Gomer, Ohio, the son of the late Clarence and Bertha (nee Sarber) Clevenger.

Jay was a 1948 graduate of Gomer High School. After graduation, Jay served in the United States Air Force where he piloted the T6 "Texan" aircraft. He later went on to complete his undergraduate degree at Taylor University and then received his Master's degree from The Ohio State University. He was the superintendent of Brooks Yates School and Workshop in Circleville, Ohio, where he helped many children and adults with developmental disabilities. He was later employed at OSU/ATI in Wooster, Ohio, as a learning specialist and grant writer, retiring after 20 years. After retiring from OSU, Jay delivered meals for the Ashland County Council on Aging until he finally fully retired at the age of 85.

Jay faithfully attended nearly every OSU home football game for 30 years. In addition, he loved reading, playing the piano, and attending Air Shows.

On August 20, 2003, Jay married DeeAnna Smith-Clevenger who survives. Also surviving are his children: Kyle (Maria) Clevenger of Everett, WA; LeAnn (Chip) Elsass of Celina, OH; Danielle (Dan) Hart of Savannah, OH; and step-daughter Paula (Bryan) Weirick of Ashland. In addition, he was a grandfather to 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Garwin Clevenger, C. Raymond Clevenger, and sisters Cecile Hawkins, Helen June Clevenger, Selma Kilgore, Leola Stemen, N. Joyce Zimmerman, and a twin sister, A. Fay Stephens, who passed away on June 22, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 11 AM in the New London Alliance Church with Pastor Douglas Lang officiating. Friends may visit with family one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

The family requests that memorial contribution be made in Jay's name to the Ashland County Special Olympics, 1256 South Center Street, Ashland OH 44805.