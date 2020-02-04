FORT JENNINGS — L. Joseph Pequignot, 91, of Fort Jennings died 9:16 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born February 17, 1928 in Sidney to the late Lawrence and Magdalen (Kupper) Pequignot. On October 11, 1958 he married Joan T. Holtkamp, who preceded him in death on February 26, 2009.

Joe is survived by two children: Jennifer L. (Thomas) Rossi of Columbus and Matthew J. (Patricia) Pequignot of Lewis Center and 5 grandchildren: Emmalyn and John "Jack" Pequignot and Brianna, Kylie and Nicolo Rossi.

He is preceded in death by 2 sisters: Mary (Lee) Looney and Betty (Jerrole) Slonkosky and a brother: Norbert "Andy" Pequignot.

Joe retired from Ford Motor Company, Lima and a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Fort Jennings American Legion. He was an honorary 4th Degree member and Past Faithful Navigator of Council 500 Father Kuhlman Assembly Knights of Columbus, Dayton. He enjoyed his time as a Republican volunteer for the Putnam County Election Board. He obtained his pilots license when he was 21 and enjoyed flying small planes.

The funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township and again Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at church.

In lieu of flowers the family request donation be made to the Putnam Council on Aging and any food donations please be brought to the funeral luncheon rather than the funeral home.

