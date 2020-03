LIMA — Alejo T. de la Cruz, 88, died at 11:10 p.m. March 7, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes, Shawnee Chapel.