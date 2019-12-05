FORT JENNINGS — LaDonna C. (Gasser) Ostendorf, 88, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019. She was born April 10th, 1931 in Ottoville and raised on the family farm with her 13 brothers and sisters. On November 23, 1950, she married Ralph J. Ostendorf, who preceded her in death in 1995. They had five children: Steve (Becky) Ostendorf of Elida, OH, Becky Scarbrough of Columbus, OH, Ginny (Charlie) Hunsaker of Pueblo, CO, Dan Ostendorf (deceased 2009) and Brenda (Steve) Pohlman of Perrysburg, OH; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by four sisters: Rita Miller, Leona (Leonard) Bruskotter, Alvera (Gene) Kleman and Deloris (Tony) Schulte; a sister-in-law: Dorothy Gasser. She was preceded in death by six sisters: Ann (William) Knippen, Dorothy (Molet) Osting, Agnes (Joe) Knippen, LaVera (Ted) Hanf, Mary Ann (Ed) Grote and Regina (Leonard) Boehmer and three brothers: Art (Mary) Gasser, Bill (Lois) Gasser and Bob Gasser.

LaDonna adored her family, especially time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook, best known for her potato salad and delicious pies. She was a skilled seamstress and loved working on her flowers. She spent many a time with Ralph fishing. She was an avid sports fan whether she was watching her grandkids games or games on TV. She also loved to travel with her family and friends.

The funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings with Father Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township and again on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church 135 N. Water Street, Fort Jennings, OH 45844