GLANDORF – Lambert O. Verhoff, 84 of Glandorf died at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Findlay. He was born January 25, 1936 in Ottawa to the late Urban and Philomena (Karhoff) Verhoff. On August 20, 1958 he married Evelyn Niese who survives in Ottawa.

Also surviving are five children: Ken (Doris) Verhoff of Cloverdale, Karen (Ken "Smoky") Schroeder of Leipsic, Jane (Carl) Warnimont of Leipsic, Joann (Gerald) Kuck of New Knoxville, and Amy (Jerry) Brinkman of Columbus Grove; thirteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two brothers: Orville (Audrey) Verhoff of Ottawa and Victor (Pat) Verhoff of Idaho Falls, ID; a sister, Dolores Annesser of Ottawa; and a brother-in-law, Bob Canipe of Shelby, NC.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Aaron Verhoff; a grandson, Michael Verhoff; a great grandchild; a sister, Ruth Jean Canipe; and a brother-in-law, Robert Annesser.

Lambert was a lifelong farmer and retired after 35 years with Weatherseal formerly of Ottawa. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf and its Men's Society and the Ottawa Eagles. Lambert enjoyed sharpening lawn mower blades, playing solitaire and solo. He loved going to the fair to watch his grandchildren show livestock and touring the county checking out the crops. Lambert enjoyed watching old western movies. He was a truly caring individual and family man and loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Sunday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with a parish rosary at 7:30 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

