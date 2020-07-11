1/1
Lance Lear
1959 - 2020
NEW BREMEN — Lance Lamar Lear, 60, of New Bremen, OH died unexpectedly Wednesday July 8, 2020 at his residence.

He was born December 7, 1959 in St. Marys, OH to William and Kohneita (Jenkins) Lear.

On July 10, 1993 in New Bremen, OH he married Debra Poppe, who survives.

Also survived by: daughter Kayla (Andrew Hendricks) Lear of New Albany, OH

mother Kohneita Lear of New Bremen, OH

sister-in-law Carol (Andrew) Beckerman of Bennington, VT

brother-in-law David (Sheila) Poppe of New Bremen, OH

Preceded in death by his father, William Lear.

As a young man, he was proud to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America.

He was a graduate of New Bremen High School (Class of 1978) and Bowling Green State University (Class of 1982), (Bachelor's degree in communications).

He had worked as vice-president and operations manager for the former Lear Fire Equipment Co. in St. Marys. Under his leadership, the company grew to include several locations throughout Northwestern Ohio.

He was a lifetime member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen, a member of Eagles Lodge Aerie # 767 in St. Marys, and BPOE (past exalted ruler) in Sidney. He also held memberships in numerous Masonic bodies, including Order of DeMolay (state master Councilor 1980-81) Mercer Lodge F & AM #121 (past Master), Ancient and Accepted Order of the Scottish Rite, Royal Order of Scotland, AUG-Mer 32 degree Club, Ivanhoe Commandery #54 Knights Templar, Royal Select Masons of Ohio — Grand Council (past illustrious master), Commandery Drill Team, Grand Chapter Royal Arch Masons of Ohio (past high priest), and the Order of Red Cross of Constantine (Holy Grail Conclave), Knights York Cross of Honor, 32nd degree Mason; AAOMS Antioch Temple Valley of Dayton.

Lance was a devoted husband, father and son. A talented musician, he played the drums for several local bands. His favorite pastimes included taking vacations with his family, listening to rock and roll music and studying history and participating in lodge-related activities.

Funeral rites and Celebration of Life services are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday July 13, 2020 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen, with the Rev. Beck Erb-Strang, officiating. Burial will follow at the German Protestant Cemetery in New Bremen.

Visitation 5 - 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home 314 W. High Street in St. Marys. Additional visitation one hour prior to services on Monday at the church.

Those attending the visitation or services are strongly encouraged to comply with recommended social-distancing guidelines.

Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with his family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul United Church of Christ
JUL
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Paul United Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
314 W. High St.
Saint Marys, OH 45885
419-394-2301
