ADA — Larry K. Beair, age 74, passed away June 15, 2019, at 12:37 am, at his residence. Larry was born October 8, 1944, in Continental, OH, to Eugene Bear and Dorothy Ellen (McConnongly) Beair who both preceded him in death. On June 29, 1965, he married Mary Martha (Shaw) Beair who preceded him in death on April 16, 2010.

Larry had worked in many different capacities with Meadow Gold Dairy for 25 years until they closed their doors. He then took a job as a laborer with Trinity Highway Products for 13 years from which he retired in 2004. Some of his hobbies included watching car races, bull riding and traveling.

Larry is survivors by his children: Terry Beair of Lima, OH, Brenda Orlando of Lima, OH and Linda Stone of Ada, OH, 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren, and a step-brother, Robert Beair of Lima, OH. He was preceded in death by twin daughters, a son in-law, Tony Orlando, a granddaughter and 2 brothers: Jacob Beair and Richard E. Beair and a sister, Janet S.Williams.

There will be a funeral service held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 10:30 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Wallace Napier. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.