BEAVERDAM — Larry Lynn Beemer, 77, passed away March 2, 2020 at his residence. Larry was born July 24, 1942 in Beaverdam to the late Roy and Florence (Walters) Beemer. On March 19, 1980 he married Carolyn (Taylor) Beemer who survives.

Larry graduated from Beaverdam High School and then served in the United States Army. He retired from Airfoil Textron in Lima and then worked at Greto Trucking in Lima. Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting, NASCAR, the Ohio State Buckeyes and attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events.

Survivors also include a daughter, Tracy Monday of Columbus, Ohio; a son, Todd (Kortney) Fleharty of Bluffton; six grandchildren, Taylor Monday, Nicole Monday, Daniel Monday, Kylie Monday, Landyn Fleharty, Bradyn Fleharty; one grandson on the way, Kyle Fleharty; two brothers, Ralph Beemer, Donald "Bud" (Roberta) Beemer both of Beaverdam; and a sister, Shirley Swartz of Celina.

Larry was preceded in death by four sisters, LaDonna Mikesell Stotts, Gloria June Neuenschwander, Mae Carter, Marcetta "Marty" Mikesell; and six brothers-in-law, Charles Carter, Richard Mikesell, William Stotts, Al Neuenschwander, Wayne Mikesell and Roger Swartz.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Pastor Karen Rarey officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Beaverdam where military rites will take place. Visitation will be Thursday from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Home Health & Hospice.

