ADA — Larry E. Biederman,74, passed away May 4, 2019, at 5:55 am, at Van Crest of Ada surrounded by friends and family.

Larry was born July 3, 1944 in Lima, to Wilbur and Rachael Biederman who both precede him in death. On August 21, 1971 he married his loving wife Lisa Biederman, who survives in Ada.

Larry graduated from Lima Senior in 1963. He then served with the United States Armed Forces as a member of the Air Force. It was with the Air Force that he served during the conflict in Vietnam. Later in Life, Larry worked for many years as a lay out inspector for General Dynamics, where he retired in 1996. He also loved cars. One of his favorite hobbies was restoring classic cars to their former glory. Ultimately Larry was a family man, and he loved spending time with those that he held dear. He will be dearly missed by those he left behind.

Survivors include: his spouse, Lisa Biederman; his sons, Ryan Biederman and Tyler Biederman; his brothers, James Biederman and Gary (Dana) Biederman; as well as his grandchildren, Colton Biederman, Stella Biederman, Amelia Biederman, Raya Biederman, and Tyler Reid Biederman.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur Biederman and Rachael Biederman; as well as his Sister Kay Biederman.

A private burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.