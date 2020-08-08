Larry Bowers

1/1
1/1
LIMA — Larry Joseph Bowers died on August 7, 2020 at Springview Manor, where he resided for five years.
His death was due to complications of Covid-19. He was born on June 6, 1940
to the late Joe and Margaret "Peg" McCague Bowers, and is survived by
siblings David E. (Betty) Bowers of Lima. Carol (Dr. Donald) Flammer of
Albuquerque, N. M.; Miriam (Gary) Hawke of Elyria, Ohio; nieces and nephews,
Andy (Angi) Bowers of Columbus; Christopher (Christina) Bowers of
Charleston, IL; Dr Kristin Flammer (Husband Jack Pratt) of Washington, DC.;
Ryan Flammer of Phoenix, AZ; Sarah and Mark Roach of Parma, OH; Dr. Aaron
Hawke of Cleveland Heights, OH and nine great nieces and nephews.
Larry graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1958 where he was a member
of the football team. For a period of years he held various jobs in the
community until he was unable, due to his numerous disabilities including
loss of hearing at the age of 35. He was a devoted member of the Lima Senior
High Athletic Boosters. A member of West Elm UCC (Now known as Faith
Christian Church) and he was a regular blood donor, giving over six gallons.
Larry was known to his family and friends for having an extraordinary
memory; at one time knowing over 2,000 birthdates and the scores of every
South-Central football game. In spite of the difficult challenges he faced,
he never complained; he was kind to all people and accepted life as it came
to him.
Special thanks from the family to the caring staff at the Springview Manor,
the caregivers in his home, and to the many classmates who treated him with
kindness and respect.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Pastor Wanda Werking will officiate.
A private family burial will follow.
The family requests all attendees wear a mask and observe distancing
guidelines.
Contributions in Larry's memory may be made to the Lima Senior Athletic
Department, One Spartan Way, Lima, Ohio 45801
Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.