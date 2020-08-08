Larry Bowers

LIMA — Larry Joseph Bowers died on August 7, 2020 at Springview Manor, where he resided for five years.

His death was due to complications of Covid-19. He was born on June 6, 1940

to the late Joe and Margaret "Peg" McCague Bowers, and is survived by

siblings David E. (Betty) Bowers of Lima. Carol (Dr. Donald) Flammer of

Albuquerque, N. M.; Miriam (Gary) Hawke of Elyria, Ohio; nieces and nephews,

Andy (Angi) Bowers of Columbus; Christopher (Christina) Bowers of

Charleston, IL; Dr Kristin Flammer (Husband Jack Pratt) of Washington, DC.;

Ryan Flammer of Phoenix, AZ; Sarah and Mark Roach of Parma, OH; Dr. Aaron

Hawke of Cleveland Heights, OH and nine great nieces and nephews.

Larry graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1958 where he was a member

of the football team. For a period of years he held various jobs in the

community until he was unable, due to his numerous disabilities including

loss of hearing at the age of 35. He was a devoted member of the Lima Senior

High Athletic Boosters. A member of West Elm UCC (Now known as Faith

Christian Church) and he was a regular blood donor, giving over six gallons.

Larry was known to his family and friends for having an extraordinary

memory; at one time knowing over 2,000 birthdates and the scores of every

South-Central football game. In spite of the difficult challenges he faced,

he never complained; he was kind to all people and accepted life as it came

to him.

Special thanks from the family to the caring staff at the Springview Manor,

the caregivers in his home, and to the many classmates who treated him with

kindness and respect.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Pastor Wanda Werking will officiate.

A private family burial will follow.

The family requests all attendees wear a mask and observe distancing

guidelines.

Contributions in Larry's memory may be made to the Lima Senior Athletic

Department, One Spartan Way, Lima, Ohio 45801

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.