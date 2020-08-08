1/1
Larry Bowers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Larry Joseph Bowers died on August 7, 2020 at Springview Manor, where he resided for five years.

His death was due to complications of Covid-19. He was born on June 6, 1940

to the late Joe and Margaret "Peg" McCague Bowers, and is survived by

siblings David E. (Betty) Bowers of Lima. Carol (Dr. Donald) Flammer of

Albuquerque, N. M.; Miriam (Gary) Hawke of Elyria, Ohio; nieces and nephews,

Andy (Angi) Bowers of Columbus; Christopher (Christina) Bowers of

Charleston, IL; Dr Kristin Flammer (Husband Jack Pratt) of Washington, DC.;

Ryan Flammer of Phoenix, AZ; Sarah and Mark Roach of Parma, OH; Dr. Aaron

Hawke of Cleveland Heights, OH and nine great nieces and nephews.

Larry graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1958 where he was a member

of the football team. For a period of years he held various jobs in the

community until he was unable, due to his numerous disabilities including

loss of hearing at the age of 35. He was a devoted member of the Lima Senior

High Athletic Boosters. A member of West Elm UCC (Now known as Faith

Christian Church) and he was a regular blood donor, giving over six gallons.

Larry was known to his family and friends for having an extraordinary

memory; at one time knowing over 2,000 birthdates and the scores of every

South-Central football game. In spite of the difficult challenges he faced,

he never complained; he was kind to all people and accepted life as it came

to him.

Special thanks from the family to the caring staff at the Springview Manor,

the caregivers in his home, and to the many classmates who treated him with

kindness and respect.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Pastor Wanda Werking will officiate.

A private family burial will follow.

The family requests all attendees wear a mask and observe distancing

guidelines.

Contributions in Larry's memory may be made to the Lima Senior Athletic

Department, One Spartan Way, Lima, Ohio 45801

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved