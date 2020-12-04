1/1
Larry Cook
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Larry "Joe" Cook, age 83, passed away December 2, 2020, at 1:20 am, at the Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Joe was born November 8, 1937, in Lima, OH, to Wilbur L. "Fuzzy" and Nodie Idallas (Sharp) Cook who preceded him in death. On February 11, 1956, he married E. Roberta (Lhamon) Cook who survives in Lima.

Joe was a 1955 graduate of Shawnee High School. He had worked for more than 30 years as a forklift driver with Warehouse Associates retiring in 2008. When he was younger he and his family rode in rodeos in and around the Lima area. He also loved to tinker around in the garage.

In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his 5 daughters: June Marie (Yonncyn) Roman of Lima, OH, Sheryl (Doug) LaRue of Lima, OH, Vicky (Lyle) Johnson of Lima, OH, Karen Glick of Lima, OH and Treva (Jerry "Skip") Ream of Lima, OH, 14 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Darla Jennings-Wilson, a son, Harry T. Cook, 3 grandchildren, a son in-law, John Glick, 3 brothers and a sister.

There will be a funeral service held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Robert Hartman. Burial will be following in the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call on Monday from 2-4 pm and then again on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm all at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved