LIMA — Larry "Joe" Cook, age 83, passed away December 2, 2020, at 1:20 am, at the Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Joe was born November 8, 1937, in Lima, OH, to Wilbur L. "Fuzzy" and Nodie Idallas (Sharp) Cook who preceded him in death. On February 11, 1956, he married E. Roberta (Lhamon) Cook who survives in Lima.

Joe was a 1955 graduate of Shawnee High School. He had worked for more than 30 years as a forklift driver with Warehouse Associates retiring in 2008. When he was younger he and his family rode in rodeos in and around the Lima area. He also loved to tinker around in the garage.

In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his 5 daughters: June Marie (Yonncyn) Roman of Lima, OH, Sheryl (Doug) LaRue of Lima, OH, Vicky (Lyle) Johnson of Lima, OH, Karen Glick of Lima, OH and Treva (Jerry "Skip") Ream of Lima, OH, 14 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Darla Jennings-Wilson, a son, Harry T. Cook, 3 grandchildren, a son in-law, John Glick, 3 brothers and a sister.

There will be a funeral service held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Robert Hartman. Burial will be following in the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call on Monday from 2-4 pm and then again on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm all at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.