Larry Creek

WAPAKONETA — Larry K. Creek, 77, of Wapakoneta, passed away peacefully at 11:30 AM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his residence following a long illness, with his wife at his side.

He was born January 26, 1943 in Pueblo, Co., a son of the late Harry Keith and Miriam Ellen Lease Creek. On May 19, 1973, on Sunset Beach in Hawaii, he married Carolyn Sue Plikerd, who survives, along with a son Brian Keith Creek of Baytown, TX., granddaughter Tommi Creek of Houston, TX. and step-grandson Dillon Dishman of Austin, TX, a nephew Troy (Kim) Mullen of Wapakoneta and a niece Nicole (Roger) McNichols of Sunbury, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his brother, Marvin Keith (Heather) Creek.

Larry had a very interesting and well traveled life. He was a 1961 graduate of Elida High School and went on to study Math at The Ohio State University Lima Campus. He had worked at Schiff Shoes, Artex Hobby Products, Scott Lad, and with Prudential Insurance Company in Lima, Denver, CO., Grand Junction, CO., Houston, TX., St. Louis, MO., and Mt. Vernon, Ohio. He later sold cars, had an excavating business with a friend, drove the big rig semi's for NASCAR, drove charter buses and drove over-sized loads for the Daily Trucking Company in PA. He was proud to have his CDL license until his end of life.

While they were in Colorado, he bred and raised Arabian Horses. When coming back to Ohio, he and Sue brought their favorite Stallion with them as their loving pet.

The family would like to give sincere "Thanks" to the Wapakoneta EMS for their many calls for assistance at the family home and also Interim Home Health and Hospice for their fine care of Larry.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastors Greg Royston and Josh Loback officiating. Burial will follow in the Walnut Grove Cemetery near Delphos.

With Covid-19 face covering required, the family will receive friends from 4 until 7 PM Monday and one hour prior the service on Tuesday at the funeral home in Spencerville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Baptist Church Missionary Fund or to the Interim Health and Hospice Care Fund.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com