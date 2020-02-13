LEIPSIC – Larry Dean Williams, 80 of rural Leipsic died 4:58 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 21, 1939 in Bluffton Hospital to the late Robert and Ruth (Shoemaker) Williams. On December 26, 1959 he married Jane Ellen Smith who survives in Leipsic.

Also surviving are four children: Brenda (Don) Recker of Glandorf, Robert (Kris Alexander) Williams of Leipsic, Beth (Steve) Thain of Gilboa and Rebecca (Bruce) Alexander of Leipsic; eleven grandchildren: Grant (Brooke) Recker, Luke (Katelyn) Recker, Ben Recker, Michelle Williams, Nikki (Justin) Moran, Ashley Williams, Kyle (Kristin) Thain, Kati Thain, Kalista Thain, Cole Alexander and Ellie Alexander; four great-grandchildren: Grayson Ricker, Hudson Williams, Cooper Moran and Lincoln Thain; two sisters: Phyllis George of Bluffton and Joyce (Mike) Fisher of Findlay; a brother, Ken (Kathy) Williams of Beaverdam; and in-laws: Jerry (Ruth) Smith of Simpsonville, SC and Amy (Eric) Wagner of Rapid City, SD.

He was also preceded in death by in-laws: Ron George, Gordon Fisher, Connie (Kip) Gradeless and Bill (Caroline) Smith.

Larry was a retired accountant from Ridge and Associates in Findlay. He was a 1957 graduate of Pandora-Gilboa High School and then he graduated from International Business College of Fort Wayne. Larry and Jane spent their early years raising family in S. Whitley, IN and eventually moved home to Ohio and worked as a farmer, accountant and Township Trustee. He was also the director of the Gilboa Elevator.

He was a member of Gilboa United Methodist Church and a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge. In earlier years, he enjoyed farming, and raising cattle and halflinger horses. He also enjoyed camping, especially at Twin Lakes Park and Mt. Cory, playing cards with family, golf cart shenanigans, and chasing after grandkids in their activities. His greatest advice to his kids and grandkids was short and to the point "Choices".

A Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Gilboa United Methodist Church with Pastor Ruth Carter-Crist officiating. Burial will follow in Harman Cemetery, Gilboa. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic as well as one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Gilboa United Methodist Church or to .

