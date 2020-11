SAINT MARYS — Larry Dieringer, 89, died at 12:31 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Vancrest of Saint Marys.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Saint Marys. Burial will be at Gethsemane Cemetery.

Visitation: One hour prior to the Mass on Saturday at the church.