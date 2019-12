LIMA —Larry E. Sprague, age 83, passed away at 3:20 am Friday, December 6, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Lima Community Church, 2945 N. Cole Street, Lima, Ohio 45801. Dr. Doug Boquist will officiate the service. Entombment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 9, at the church.

