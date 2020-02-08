LIMA — Larry M. Foster, 70, died at 5:50 pm on February 6, 2020, at St. Catherine's Manor. He was born on May 19, 1949 to Addison M. and Betty L. (Thomas) Foster, who preceded him in death. On October 5, 1968, he married Deborah K. Hoffmann, who died on July 6, 1995.

Mr. Foster retired from Ford Motor Company as a central maintenance foreman after working 30 years. He was an avid Lima Senior Spartan, Ohio State Buckeye, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavaliers fan.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory; three daughters, Angela K. (Tod) Simpson, Meredith A. Foster, and Kelly L. (Vic) Phillips; 6 grandchildren, Chaz TJ Foster, Monet F. (JaVonne Dukes) Whirl, Bryanna K. Simpson, Tylyn M. (Mlynn Jones) Simpson, Ethan M. James, and Marvin E. Phillips; three great-grandchildren, Amia Logan, Bennett Dukes, and Marlee Dukes; five brothers, Addison M. Foster, Jr., Christopher R. (Becky) Foster, Daniel Foster, Brett Foster, and Nathan (Eva) Foster; three sister-in-laws Linda Patton, Nancy Hoffmann and Deb Foster; two brother-in-laws, John (Terri) Hoffmann and Matthew (Sheila) Hoffmann and many other family members.

Along with his parents and his wife, he was proceeded in death by a sister-in-law Karen Foster, a brother-in-law Thomas Hoffmann, and parents-in-law Richard and Betty Hoffmann.

Friends and family may call on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm. Services will begin at 6 pm at HANNEMAN-SIFERD FUNERAL HOME, 506 N. Cable Rd. Lima, Ohio 45805. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to care for the Foster family. Online condolences may be left for them at www.hannemanfh.com.