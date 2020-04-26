DELPHOS — Larry E. Fought, 77, of Delphos, passed away on April 25, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born on November 28, 1942 in Encores, MI to the late Doyle and Marciel (Wannemacher) Fought. On July 19, 1975 he was united in marriage to Kathy Minnig; she survives in Delphos. He is also survived by his son Scott (Cindy) Fought of Delphos; brother, David (Elaine) Fought of AZ; sisters, Diane Heitmeyer of Ft. Jennings and Peggy (Gerry)Kill of Columbus; brother-in-law, John (Florence) Minnig; sister-in-law, Sue Grone of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Reilly and Gabriella of Delphos and several nieces and nephews.

Larry was an over the road semi truck driver and a member of the Teamsters Union. He was a member of Delphos St. John's, Delphos Eagles and an active member of the Delphos American Legion where he fried fish during lent. He truly loved spending time with his family. Larry enjoyed gardening, fishing, cooking and watching Ohio State football.

Because of Covid-19 there will be no funeral or visitation at this time. Arrangements are being taken care of by Harter and Schier Funeral Home.

~~To leave condolences, please visit harterandschier.com