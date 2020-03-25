LIMA — Larry D. Haas, age 82, passed away on March 24, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Larry was born in Celina, Ohio on Sunday May 2, 1937, the son of Lewis and Fern (Roether) Haas who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Mary Diane (Stevenson).

Larry was a 1955 graduate of Celina High School, received a Bachelors Degree from Ohio State University, and a Masters Degree from Wright State University. He served in the Army and was awarded the Korean Defense Medal. He was head of contracting at the Lima Tank Plant from 1982 - 1984. He retired from federal civilian service at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1993. He then taught business courses at Urbana University, Urbana, Ohio and worked for Laird's Tax Service in Springfield, Ohio. He was a life member of the Ohio State Alumni Association, the Wapakoneta VFW Post 8445, and served on the VFW honor guard. He moved to Lima in 2002 and volunteered at St. Ritas, Lima Memorial Hospital and area nursing homes.

Larry was a member of Westside Methodist Church. He was a big fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed sports activities, reading, playing board games and traveling with his wife. He loved his family and will be sorely missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Survivors include a son - Eric Haas of Piqua, three grandsons - Brandon (Allison), Nathan (Morgan) and Cameron (Courtney) Haas, three great-grandchildren - Cayden, Addilyn, and Daniel Haas, a sister - Barbara Jean (Dean) Temple of Mendon and a brother-in-law Lyle (Lillian) Stevenson of Seattle, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. His paternal grandparents, Jacob and Phoebe (Schoodt) Haas preceded him in death. After his mother's untimely death, he and his sister were raised by their maternal grandparents, John Floyd and Grace (Wrigley) Roether and an aunt Gladys Roether, all of whom preceded him in death.

Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, private visitation for the immediate family will be held at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Westside Methodist Church, 604 Gloria Drive, Lima, Ohio 45805.

