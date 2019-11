ROCKFORD — Larry O. Howell, 80, died 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Laurels of Shane Hill.

Services will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home Rockford. Pastor Ken Meyer will officiate. A private burial will take place at a later date.

Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.