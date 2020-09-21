Larry Johnson

LEIPSIC — Larry "Beanie" Johnson, 83, died Friday, September, 18, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Born August 4, 1937, Larry was the son of Serge and Dora (Henry) Johnson. On May 12, 1962, he married Judi Young, who preceded him in death. On August 23, 1997, he married Ruthann Kemper, who survives.

Larry, a 1955 graduate of Leipsic High School, was a standout three-sport athlete for the Vikings. He won state broad jump titles in 1954 and 1955. His jump of 21' 4" stood as a Putnam County record for 54 years. In 2016, he was selected as one of the inaugural members to the Leipsic High School Athletic Hall of Fame. A U.S. Army veteran, Larry worked for Crabar in Leipsic for many years. He was a member of the Leipsic V.F.W., the Leipsic Eagles and First Christian Church, Leipsic. Larry was an avid sports fan, especially all things Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians.

He is also survived by his son, Kerry (Joslyn) of Ottawa; three step daughters, Annette (Darrell) Hanf of Huber Heights, Joanie (Leo) Ellerbrock of Leipsic, and Christine (Brett) Baumgardner of Elida; two grandsons, 12 step-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Lynn; and a sister, Doris (Vern) Malsam.

Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, LEIPSIC with Past Tim Eding officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Ridge Cemetery. In keeping with social distancing, visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, LEIPSIC and one hour prior to services Friday. Due to COVID-19, masks are required upon entering the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.