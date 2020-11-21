1/1
Larry Kinstle
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
ELIDA —Larry L. Kinstle, 81, of Elida, died 3:40 p.m., Thurs. Nov. 19, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System. He was born Aug. 29, 1939, in Clay Twp., Auglaize Co., the son of the late Harold & Marietta (Ruppert) Kinstle. On Feb. 14, 1987, he married Betty Ricker and she survives.

Other survivors include, 4 children, Becky (Bill) Bailey, Bob (Sandy) Kinstle, Linda (Tony) Ratterman, and Craig (Anna) Kinstle, 4 step-children, Beth (Nancy) Hock, Ron (Julie) Warnecke, Chuck (Kerry) Warnecke, and Jeff (Steph) Warnecke, 7 grandchildren, 14 step-grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren & 5 step-great grandchildren, a sister, Marilyn Wannemacher, a sister-in-law, Laura Mae (Jerry) Voisard, and his four legged best friend, Patsy.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Harold "Whitey" Kinstle, Jr., a sister & spouse, Ruth (Ken) Koenig, and a brother-in-law, Melvin Wannemacher.

Larry retired after 30 years as supervisor with the United States Postal Service. He later was a driver with Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships. Larry was a 1957 graduate of Blume High School, and member and past Exalted Ruler of the former Wapakoneta Elks. He was also a member of St. Charles Catholic Church, Lima. He enjoyed playing golf and doing yard work.

In accordance with Larry's wishes, there are no services planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be directed to www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
