GLANDORF — Larry K. Kirkendall, 83, of Glandorf, died 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 27, 1936 in Continental to the late Ray and Wilma (Garrard) Kirkendall. On August 25, 1962 he married Ginny King, she survives in Glandorf.

Larry is also survived by his children: Tricia (Dennis) Horstman of Glandorf, Cathy (Mike) Beckman of Ottawa, and Kent (Ashley) Kirkendall of South Lebanon; his grandchildren: Ross Beckman, Mallory Kirkendall, Jillian Kirkendall; step-grandchildren: Abby Maas and Lucas Horstman; three step-great-grandchildren: Garrett, Logan and Caitlyn Maas; brothers: Dick (JoAnn) Kirkendall of Van Wert, Steven (Camille) Kirkendall of Eagle, ID; sister: Kay Roberts of Reading, MI; sister-in-law: Sue Kirkendall of Napoleon; and brother-in-law: Jeff King of Ottawa.

He is preceded in death by an infant daughter: Lisa Marie; two brothers: Don Kirkendall and Lynn Kirkendall; a brother-in-law: Gordy Roberts; and a half sister: Kathleen Gilts-Giesey.

Larry was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf. He had worked at Sylvania and was a truck driver for Jones Transfer. He loved to golf and was a member of the Country Acres Golf Course for 40 years. Larry's greatest love was his family. He enjoyed rooting for the Buckeyes, Red Sox and Packers. He was also a member of the Ottawa Eagles and American Legion. Larry was a member of the Glandorf Board of Public Affairs when they instituted water and sidewalks. He was an Army veteran.

Funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Father Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will be at a later date. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, visitation will be Monday, July 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice.

