Larry Maier

Service Information
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH
45365
(937)-492-4700
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Connection Point Church of God
1510 Campbell Road
Sidney, OH
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Connection Point Church of God
1510 Campbell Road
Sidney, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Connection Point Church of God
1510 Campbell Road
Sidney, OH
View Map
Obituary
ANNA — Larry Edward Maier (74) of Anna, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, finished his Earthly Race on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Rita's Hospital after a very short illness. Larry was born on May 25, 1945 to Floyd and Pauline (Snyder) Maier in Lima OH. He is survived by his loving wife Cheryl (Middleton/Centers), first wife/friend Caroline Maier of Maplewood; daughter Teresa Maier of Columbus; sons Robert (Gina) Maier of Chattanooga, TN and David (Melinda) Maier of Decatur, TN; "bonus children" Jessica (Shane) Rickert of Anna and Brad (Michelle) Centers of Pickerington, OH; grandchildren Keighlynn and Carson Rickert and Genna, Corban and Noah Maier; sisters Maxine (Dean) Miner of Chuluota, FL and Edie Hotchkiss of Winter Springs, FL; sisters-in-law Lois Maier of Columbus and Toni Maier of Lima; and brother-in-law Gene Maurer of Findlay. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Robert Maier, Dennis Maier and Shirley Maurer, and his brother-in-law Mel Hotchkiss.

Visitation will be held at Connection Point Church of God at 1510 Campbell Rd., Sidney, OH on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Family will also be receiving friends on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 am. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Alan Leach officiating. A military graveside service will be held at the Plattsville Cemetery, 1918 Platsville Road, Sidney. Memorial contributions may be sent to Connection Point Church of God, s Project, (MDA), or the . Funeral arrangements are being handled by Adams Funeral Home of Sidney. To view Larry's full tribute, please see https://www.theadamsfuneralhome.com/notices/Larry-Maier.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
