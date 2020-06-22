Larry Mathewson

BLUFFTON — Larry L. Mathewson, 88, passed away June 21, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Bowling Green, Ohio. Larry was born October 9, 1931 in Ada to the late Dana and Treva (Lewis) Mathewson. On June 30, 1951 he married his high school sweetheart, Imajean Klass who preceded him in death on November 11, 2010.

Larry graduated from Bluffton High School where he was an All-Conference running back. He started working with his father at the Bluffton Welding Shop and later was a maintenance welder at the Lima Ford Engine Plant from which he retired. Larry was also a life-long farmer. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bluffton and the local Farm Bureau and past president of the Bluffton School Board. He met regularly with his Ford Engine Plant, his Farm Bureau friends and his classmates. Larry and his wife enjoyed antiquing and traveling but his greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren and attending their activities.

Survivors include six children, Dana (Christine) Mathewson of Whitehouse, Ohio, Debra Witherell of Waterville, Ohio, David Mathewson of Powell, Ohio, Darryl (Brenda) Mathewson of Defiance, Ohio, Don (Cheryl) Mathewson of Holland, Ohio, Diana (Michael W.) Kuhar of Whitehouse, Ohio; seventeen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Mathewson of Bellevue, Michigan; Eugene (Sue) Mathewson of Bluffton, Ohio; three sisters, Eilene (Dick) Hubbard of Ada, Ohio; Sue (John) Schmutz of Bluffton, Ohio; and Carol Falk of Bluffton, Ohio.

Larry was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Martin Witherell and a sister- in-law, Jean Mathewson.

A private service with the immediate family will be held at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Father John Stites officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bluffton. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, a live stream via Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, 1001 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus, Ohio 43229, the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doyleston, Pennsylvania 18901 or the American Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.