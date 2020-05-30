LIMA — Larry E. Mechling, 72 of Lima, passed away May 29, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, after a four-year battle with cancer. Larry was born July 9, 1947 in Lima, to Jack and Mercedes (Ferguson) Mechling, who preceded him in death. Larry was graduate of Lima Senior High School and a proud United States Air Force Veteran. He retired from Ford Motor Company in 2008 after working there for 35 years. Larry enjoyed bowling, NASCAR, the Ohio State Buckeyes and spending time with his granddaughters. He will be deeply missed from all who knew and loved him. Larry is survived by his girlfriend whom lived with him and loved him for 17 years, Patty Miller, his children, Josi (Barry Payne) Mechling, of Columbus Grove, Charlie (Cathy Weinert) Mechling, of Springfield, and Brian Mechling of Everett, WA; special niece, Bethany Priester; aunt, Lorraine Taylor; granddaughters, Khloe, Gracie, Karlei, Makayla, Abby, Tessa, Aubrey, Sophia & Jessica and his great-grandsons, Jaiden and Jaxon. In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by his son, Chad Mechling, sister, Marsha Priester and brother, Jerry Mechling. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Agape Fellowship Ministries, 9250 Armstrong Rd., Spencerville, OH 45887. Entombment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
Published in The Lima News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.