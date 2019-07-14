SPENCERVILLE — Larry L. "Pete" Mueller, 75, of rural Spencerville, passed away at 7:10 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 in St. Rita's Medical Center, with his family at his side, following a brief illness.

He was born November 21, 1943 in Delphos, Ohio, a son of the late Carl and Florence Feathers Mueller. On August 9, 1968 he married Shirley M. Lauth, who survives. They recently celebrated their 50th Anniversary.

Also surviving are their two daughters; Kim (Tom) Baker of Swanton, OH. and Chris (Rob) Gaynier, MD. of Delphos; grandchildren; Danielle Baker of Kansas City, KS.; Michael (Stacey) Baker , T.J. Baker and Preston Baker, all of Swanton; Paige Gaynier, Connor Gaynier and Nicholas Gaynier, all of Delphos and his siblings; Margie Mick of Spartanburg, S.C. and Rita Deerhake of Lima.

He was preceded in death by his son Michael Mueller 29 years ago and his siblings; Donald Mueller, Betty Bendele and Tom Mueller.

Pete was a 1961 graduate of Spencerville High School, where he was active in FFA, earning his State and American Farmer degree. Later in life he was bestowed the Honorary Chapter Degree from the Spencerville FFA and was a Lifetime Member of the Spencerville Young Farmers. He was a lifetime farmer and an Amateur Radio Operator, with the call sign KA8KUK.

He was a Die Hard Delphos St. John's Blue Jays Fan and loved following all of his grandkids in sports and activities. He had a nickname and a joke for everyone and was proud of his family and his farm. He collected Elmos, Juke Boxes and music. He watched Fox Business News every day and had advice for everyone. His favorite quote was, "Stay in the Buggy".

Funeral services will be 11 AM Wednesday at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Father Dennis Walsh officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 PM Tuesday and after 10 AM Wednesday in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencerville Ambulance Service or to the Spencerville Invincible Fire Company.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]