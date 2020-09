Or Copy this URL to Share

VAN WERT — Larry J. Roth, 79, died Sept. 12, 2020, at Grey Stone Health and Rehab. Services will begin 11:45 a.m. Thursday at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.



