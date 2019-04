ST. MARYS — Larry L. Schaaf, 60, died April 26, 2019, at his residence.

Services will begin 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Marys. Burial to follow in Gethsemane Cemetery.

Friends may call 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.