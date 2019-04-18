GULFPORT, Fla. — Larry F. Schroeder, 76, died on Thursday April 11, 2019, in Gulfport, Florida. He was born July 21, 1942, in Lima, Ohio to Frank H. and Bernice B. (Wells) Schroeder. They both preceded him in death.

Larry became a foster father in 2008 and is survived by his daughter (niece), Erin M. Schroeder of Palm Harbor, Fl. He is survived also by Eunice L. Reed of Columbus Grove, Louis T. Scott of Paris, KY, Aunt Marilyn, Aunt Mary Louise, a close cousin Dennis, Uncle Wilbur, Uncle Rudy and a niece Angela all of Columbus Grove, and his many other cousins and family. He loved his family and close friends unconditionally, going above and beyond for all that were close to his heart, including his closest friends, Steve Goecke, Jason Fromi, Rick K., Julie Faist and Eric Rossi.

He was preceded in death by his brother Gerald "Jerry" (Tonia J.) Schroeder.

Larry attended St. Anthony Catholic School and Columbus Grove High School. He went on to graduate from college with a Bachelors of Science degree in Business and his Masters degree in Marketing. He started to excel in sales at a young, being highly recognized as top salesman for school fund raisers. His proficient business skills led him to the entrepreneurship of his businesses: Crazy Larry's Carpet Store, Royal Auto Sales and the many rental properties. He was soaring high in the corporate world, and was known as a triumphant businessman. Larry contributed a lot of his success to his grandma Frances Schroeder, from the influential impact she had on his life.

He was a member of the KY Colonel and on the board for the Gulfport Condominium Association. He attended the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Gulfport. Larry enjoyed watching action movies while eating popcorn, listening to Frank Sinatra and Operas, traveling and boating. He will forever be loved and missed.

Services will begin at 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove. Father Tony Fortman will officiate, with burial to follow in St. Anthony Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in c/o Hartman Sons Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.