GULFPORT, Fla. — Larry F. Schroeder, 76, died on Thursday April 11, 2019, in Gulfport, Florida. He was born July 21, 1942, in Lima, Ohio to Frank H. and Bernice B. (Wells) Schroeder. They both preceded him in death.

Services will begin at 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove. Father Tony Fortman will officiate, with burial to follow in St. Anthony Cemetery.

