Larry Sheets

CENTERVILLE — Larry Richard Sheets, age 78, formerly Lima, OH, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born to the late Richard and Doris (Durbin) Sheets in Decatur, IN on May 9, 1942. Larry earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Indiana University and worked as a Furniture Manufacturer Representative for Lane Action Industries. Larry served as a church elder, director of the 1976 "I Found It" Campaign, Board Member of WTLW-44 TV, and a faithful volunteer at WTGN-FM 97.7, Christian radio station. He was a member of Fairhaven Church, Christian Missionary Alliance, and Shawnee Alliance, Lima. Larry had a love for God, his family and people. All who knew him were blessed by his compassion, patience, gentleness, and selflessness. Larry loved to serve others and share his greatest passion in life: his love for Jesus Christ. Larry had a smile that was sure to brighten your day and a perpetual optimism in every life situation. He had a way of making others feel special, even if he had just met them. He was a mentor, encourager, and a dear friend to many. Larry and Genette enjoyed traveling, spending time with their families, playing euchre, cheering on the Hoosiers, and serving others. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Jeri Sheets. He is survived by his wife, Genette Sheets; children, Richard (Beth) Sheets, Laura Daley, Lisa (Dennis) Meiners; step-children, Jennifer (Dondi) Poston, Nathan (Elizabeth) Chambers; 10 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Marsha (Doug) Worthington; brother, Lynn (Sharon) Sheets; and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 1:00-3:30 pm on Saturday, September 19, at Fairhaven Church, 637 E Whipp Rd, Centerville, OH 45459, with a service to follow at 4 pm. Burial at Shawnee Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or Fairhaven Church: Great Commission Fund. A link to the live-streamed services will be added to Larry's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com