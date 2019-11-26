LIMA — Larry James Sirks, 73, of Lima, passed away November 25, 2019, at 4:30 pm, Hospice of Dayton. Larry was born March 17, 1946 in Lima, OH, to Paul and Mary (Mullenhour) Sirks who preceded him in death. On Nov. 19, 1966, he married Gladys Celina Michel who survives.

Also surviving are a son: Chad James Sirks of Lima; four granddaughters, Madison, Helena, Mackenzie and Marrissa,; and a brother, Paul (Diana) Sirks, Jr. of Telehoma, TN.

He was a retired plumber/pipefitter from Ford Engine Plant, Lima. He was a member of the Ohio Army National Guard. He was a maintenance person for Dr. Kenneth Clemens, DDS and Pure Smiles. He was a transportation coordinator/truck driver from The Lima News. He loved to work and he loved his family dearly.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church, Lima, with Fr. Kent Kaufman officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites by V.F.W. Post 1275. Visitation will be on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL OF CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, where a parish wake service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.