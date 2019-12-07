LIMA — Larry E. Sprague, age 83, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 3:20 am Friday, December 6, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Larry was born January 28, 1936 in Lima, OH to the late Floyd H.and Eleanor (Marshall) Sprague On June 26, 1960 he married Marian L. (Heffner) Sprague.

Larry was a 1954 graduate of LaFayette Jackson High School and attended Ohio Northern University. Larry proudly served in the United States Army, Fort Lewis, Washington and retired from Vistron Corporation after 35 years of service. He enjoyed his work and was proud to have taken part in a Vistron start up in Port Lavaca, TX. Larry enjoyed golf and attending his grandchildren's school events. He was a loyal member of Lima Community Church, where he was a Greeter, attended the Men's Prayer Group and loved his church family. He was an active member of the community and loved helping others, having served as a Youth Group Leader at Epworth United Methodist Church, he was involved in the Emmaus Community, served as a mentor for the Northwest Learning Academy and served as a Chaplain for Transport for Christ.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marian L. Sprague of Lima, OH; two children, Jennifer (Kirk) Slusher of Russells Point, OH and Jeff (Cyndi) Sprague of Lima, OH; five grandchildren, Wes (Abby) Sprague of New Lenox, IL, Colin (Amanda) Sprague of Dayton, OH, Ryan (Fiancé Sandi) Sprague of Wake Forest, NC, Cody Slusher of Brooklyn, NY, Nicole (Austin) Edler of Lima, OH; four great-grandsons, Parker, Carson, Beck and Branch; brother-in-law, Aaron (Connie) Heffner of Lima, OH; a niece, Amy (Brian) Hardesty of Lima, OH; Nephew, Jeremy (Angie) Heffner of Lima, OH and his beloved dog, Puggy.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Lima Community Church, 2945 N. Cole Street, Lima, OH 45801. Dr. Doug Boquist will officiate the service. Entombment will follow in the Memorial Park Mausoleum. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Army and the VFW #1275.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 pm Monday, December 9, at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Community Church or the Gospel Tent at the Allen County, 2750 Harding Highway, Lima, Ohio 45804.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.